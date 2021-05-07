Nation sinking under weight of Modi govt’s indifference: Sonia Gandhi

Slamming the Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus situation, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, while addressing the virtual Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on Friday, said the Centre has failed the people of India as the “country is crippled by political leadership that has no empathy for its citizens”.

“The nation is sinking under the Narendra Modi government’s indifference. Tackling the Covid crisis requires able and visionary leadership. However, the battle against the virus transcends political differences and the country will have to fight this together,” she added.

The Modi government, she said, must urgently call an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation. She also demanded that standing committees be convened to ensure collective action and accountability to combat the pandemic better.

Speaking on the recently held assembly polls, Gandhi said the Congress’s performance had been disappointing and that they need to “collectively draw appropriate lessons from the setback”.

“The Congress Working Committee will meet soon and review the results,” she told the MPs.

This is her first internal interaction with party MPs after the Congress’s drubbing in the recent assembly polls where it failed to wrest back Kerala and Assam and scored a zero in West Bengal.

She addressed the MPs and sought the views of the Congress parliamentarians on how to deal with the situation. This is the first meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party after the Budget session of Parliament that ended in March.

(With inputs from PTI)