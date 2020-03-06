Fifth body of family that went missing from Statue of Unity found

Kalpesh Parmar along with wife Trupti, mother Usha and children Niyati and Atharv visited Statue of Unity on Sunday. Kalpesh Parmar along with wife Trupti, mother Usha and children Niyati and Atharv visited Statue of Unity on Sunday.

The Vadodara fire and rescue department on Friday retrieved the body of Trupti Parmar, the fifth member of the family that went missing after a visit to the Statue of Unity on March 1. Trupti’s body was found five kilometers away from where the family’s car and four bodies were pulled out from the minor canal in Shankarpura in Dabhoi on Thursday.

Police officials said that the probe into the mysterious drowning of the family is yet to conclude.

“We are investigating why the car went on to the mud path from the main road. Although we are assuming that the driver may have lost control of the car after it turned dark and slipped into the canal. The absence of a trace of struggle from the car on the dirt track makes us suspect that it could have been deliberately smoothly driven into the canal. If the driver had lost control there would have been some marks of the car swerving on this side for a certain distance before plunging into the canal. At the moment, however, we cannot conclusively say that it was a simple accident,” a senior official said.

On Thursday, the car was spotted by local residents. The bodies of Kalpesh Parmar, his mother Usha, and children Niyati and Atharva were found inside.

The family went missing under mysterious circumstances after visiting the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Colony of Narmada district. They were captured in a CCTV camera outside the Children’s Nutrition park on the evening of March 1 (Sunday). Police officers on Wednesday said the family was last spotted at Krishna Kathiyawadi hotel CCTV in Dabhoi, about 35 kilometers from Vadodara, after which their phones went untraceable.

The final rites of the four members found on Thursday took place late on Thursday night. The family will perform Trupti’s last rites today evening.

In their last conversation with their family, Kalpesh had informed his cousin that they were planning to meet a relative in Bharuch before returning to Vadodara. On Monday morning, when Kalpesh’s grandfather tried to contact him, his phone was switched off. He then called up their relative in Bharuch, who said Kalpesh never reached their place.

Kalpesh’s family members then reached Kevadia Colony and informed the police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.