Fifteenth round of India-China talks to resolve Ladakh standoff ‘positive and constructive’: Chinese military

The Chinese military on Thursday termed as “positive and constructive” the recently held 15th round of talks between the militaries of India and China to resolve the remaining issues related to the Ladakh standoff and said Beijing was firmly opposed to “interference from a third party”.

China and India have agreed to properly handle the border issue through negotiation and consultation but are firmly opposed to interference from a third party, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND), told an online media briefing here.

He was reacting to the question on reported remarks by US Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner stating that India is facing a severe situation from the Chinese side along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to which the US is keeping a close watch.

“China-India border issue is a matter between China and India,” China Military Online quoted Wu as saying.

“The two sides have agreed to properly handle the border issue through negotiation and consultation, firmly opposing interference from a third party,” he said.