Messi in the fields, Neymar by the highway: How Kerala made the World Cup its own

Kozhikode: You cannot drive ten kilometres across Kerala right now without meeting two things. One falls from the sky. The other is bolted to the roadside, as tall as the coconut palms behind it: Messi or Neymar dripping in the monsoon and watching the traffic go by.

Last week, a two-and-a-half-storey Cristiano Ronaldo rose from a paddy field in Omassery. Within a day, Brazil fans answered three kilometres away with a Neymar taller still, planted in the wet green of the field. The Brazil group spent over ten thousand rupees on theirs, and motorists now stop to photograph a footballer standing in the rice. Three years ago, the village next door floated a Messi on an islet in the river, four storeys high, and FIFA itself shared the picture. The cutouts come back every cycle, bigger each time, and so does the logic behind them: nobody here builds a monument to their own team. They build it to beat someone else’s.

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Far beyond the United States, Mexico, and Canada, where the FIFA World Cup 2026 is actually being played, Kerala has made the tournament its own. A state where most people have never seen Argentina or Brazil except on television has spent decades adopting two football nations as a second identity and arguing about them the way it argues about everything else. The World Cup is when the argument gets a stage. Allegiance to a team nine thousand miles away outranks caste, party, and occasionally marriage.

That is the grammar of the season: In Kongad, Palakkad, Argentina fans put up a flex the width of a football pitch, Messi lifting the trophy with Di María and Alvarez at his shoulders, the whole thing carried into place on the shoulders of twenty men. A stretch of road stopped being a road and has become, for now, a small piece of Argentina. So Brazil replied. In Munda, Malappuram, a fan club lined the inter-state highway with a banner you could not photograph in one frame from across the road, the full squad printed life-size and then some.

It runs through the front door and splits the household. A television channel found one family holding three countries at the dinner table: the father for Brazil, the son for Argentina, and the wife for Portugal. A man has wrapped his scooter in a banner of Ronaldo. Another has painted the fuel tank of his motorcycle in Brazil yellow. There are bedrooms turned into shrines to a single player, and houses done end to end in one nation’s colours by men who will have to live inside it long after the tournament ends. The newest costume is the mundu, the traditional white wraparound, printed in team stripes, so a man can stand at a temple festival, white above the waist and Argentina blue below it.

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Mundus printed in the colours of Argentina, Brazil and Portugal on display at a shop in Kerala. (Instagram/rakhesh_k_nair) Mundus printed in the colours of Argentina, Brazil and Portugal on display at a shop in Kerala. (Instagram/rakhesh_k_nair)

There is an older version of this that most people pass without seeing. Kerala’s government signboards are blue and white, like those of Argentina, and the official explanation is a poem about the state’s geography rendered in two colours. While that may be true, what is also true is that Elias George, the IAS officer who designed them, became an Argentina fan after watching Maradona in 1986.

The fever lives hardest on the campuses. At Devagiri College in Kozhikode, Alan Biju George, a B.Com finance student, has spent the past weeks organising the college fan show with his friends. He describes how it works: the World Cup starts, and the WhatsApp groups form overnight – Argentina Fans Devagiri, Brazil Fans Devagiri, Portugal Fans Devagiri. Forty students throw whatever they can into a common pot, and a flex goes up.