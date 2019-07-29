Fiddling with Article 35 A like setting fire to explosives, says Mehbooba Mufti

As apprehensions about Article 35A have led to panic in the Valley, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that fiddling with the special constitutional position of the state will burn the entire country.

“We are telling the central government that fiddling with Article 35 A is like setting fire to explosives,” Mufti said, while addressing a public rally in Srinagar to commemorate the 20th foundation day of the party. “The hand that will rise to fiddle with it, not only that hand, the entire body will burn to ashes,” she added.

Mufti said that the situation in J&K was uncertain. “Today everything is in danger. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow. We have to prepare the way we did in 1999 against the oppression,” she said.

Mufti asked the people to get ready for a bigger fight as the identity of the state was under attack.

“There is fear. They have destroyed everything. J&K Bank has been targeted. There are continuous attempts being made to weaken Kashmiris both politically and economically,” she said. “Get ready for a bigger fight. The real test is to safeguard the Jammu and Kashmir’s identity, to safeguard the special position of the state,” added the PDP chief.

Mufti apprehended that she could also be jailed but asked people not to abandon their fight. “The fight we are getting ready for, even Mehbooba Mufti can be sent behind the bars. But don’t get afraid, PDP will fight till thelast breath( to safeguard) the identity of J&K,” said the former CM.

Mufti said that her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed joined hands with BJP to find a solution to the Kashmir problem. “Mufti sahib often said that we have to safeguard (article) 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, When we allied with the BJP, the first thing we said that you can’t fiddle with Article 370,” she said.

“This was written in the Agenda of Alliance and BJP agreed to it, only then Mufti sahib formed the government,” she added.