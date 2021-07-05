Feud in Punjab Congress: Amarinder to meet Sonia on Tuesday

Amarinder had sought time from Sonia a few days ago when he had gone to New Delhi to appear before the the party’s three-member committee on Punjab. (File)

Amid a simmering feud in the Punjab Congress, state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is finally set to meet AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, sources said.

Amarinder had sought time from Sonia a few days ago when he had gone to New Delhi to appear before the the party’s three-member committee on Punjab, led by Mallikarjun Kharge. However, he was not given an appointment.

Now, it is learnt, Sonia Gandhi has called him for a meeting on Tuesday evening. Amarinder will leave for Delhi on Tuesday morning, sources said. It is unclear if Rahul Gandhi will be a part of the meeting.

The meeting holds significance as the Congress looks for a way to adjust ex-minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in the party organisation or the state government.

Sidhu had met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi recently, and the high command was learnt to have worked out a formula to resolve his growing feud with the Chief Minister. Amarinder’s meeting with Sonia is being seen as a another step to sort out the dispute.

Amarinder enjoys a good relationship with Sonia as he had been a close friend of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Priyanka, on the other hand, has been supporting Navjot Sidhu, despite his frequent criticism of the Chief Minister. Sidhu has opened a front against the CM ever since the government lost a case pertaining to Behbal Kalan firing in the High Court.