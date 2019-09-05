Feud in MP Congress worsens, Scindia says Kamal Nath must listen to Digvijaya, Singhar

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday virtually opened a new front against the Kamal Nath government by throwing his weight behind Forest Minister Umang Singhar and putting him on par with former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

“The CM should listen to both sides (Singhar and Singh) and find a solution. We have toiled hard for 15 years to form the Congress government. It’s not even six months… the government should work to fulfil aspirations of people and not brook outside interference,” the former Union minister said in Gwalior, where his supporters continued to demand that he be made the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

Singhar has accused Singh of interfering in the government. “The government should work freely and outside interference should not be allowed at any cost,” Scindia said, demanding that the CM call both Singhar and Singh to sort out differences.

Scindia’s statement came after the party claimed that differences between Singhar and Singh have been sorted out. The CM had called Singhar to his house late on Tuesday after he accused Singh of interference and blackmailing the government.

Refusing to elaborate, Singhar on Wednesday said he has shared his views with the CM and the party. The party claimed differences have been ironed out and leaders told to air grievances only on party forum.

Scindia, who lost the recent general elections, stressed that he and other workers have struggled for 15 years to bring the Congress to power. Only the day before, he had said that it was unfortunate that illegal mining was still taking place in the state.

“If there are differences it’s the CM’s responsibility to bring the two sides together and find a solution,” he said, adding, “The CM should listen to Umang-ji and act on what the truth is. He should also listen to Digvijaya Singh.”

Even as Congress media cell in-charge Shobha Oza was telling reporters that all was well within the party, a group of party workers burned Singhar’s effigy outside his house demanding his apology for remarks on Singh or the party should crack the whip against him.

Despite Congress general secretary in-charge of MP Deepak Bavaria threatening party workers and leaders with disciplinary action for going public with their comments, many, including ministers, defied the gag order.

Scindia confidant and labour minister Mahendra Sisodia said the BJP had fought the Assembly elections on the theme of “Maf karo Maharaj” and yet the Congress won. He alleged that Digvijaya Singh could not be seen when workers struggled on the streets.