Ferry services between Surat and Bandra to begin on Nov 10

Ferry services between Surat and Bandra Worli Sealink in Mumbai will be inaugurated on November 10 at Hazira.

SSR Marine Services of Mumbai, who is in charge of the project, carried out a meeting with the stakeholders on Friday afternoon and briefed them about the services.

“We have got all the necessary clearance from both the Maharasthra and the Gujarat maritime boards for the ferry services. The cruise will have 20 rooms and can accommodate around 250 people on board. We will increase the trips as per the demands. To start with, it will operate once a week. Tickets have been priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 per person,” Sanjeev Agrawal, CEO of SSR Marine Services, said.

Captain S Das, CEO OF ESSAR Bulk Terminal, said, “We have developed a marine terminal and infrastructure required to handle such passenger vessels at our Hazira terminal. We also have plans to build ancillary services, including a marina promenade and ship repair facility at Hazira.”

Initially the ferry services will operate once a week. The cruise will start from Bandra at 5 pm Thursday, and will arrive at Hazira port at 9 am on the next day. Its return journey will begin at 5 pm Friday from Hazira, reaching Bandra at 9 am Saturday. Surat already has road, rail and air connectivity with Mumbai.