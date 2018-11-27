Ferry service likely to begin by Dec 7: Plastic wrapper stalled Ro-Pax ferry mid-sea

A piece of plastic, which got stuck in one of the pipes that supply seawater for cooling vital parts of RO-Pax ferry, “Voyage Symphony”, had caused the brand new vessel to stall mid-sea with over 400 passengers in Gujarat’s Gulf of Khambhat on November 21, nearly a month after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had launched the ferry services between Ghogha and Dahej.

Advertising

Officials said that the ferry is currently undergoing repair work at Bhavnagar, and will become operational only by December 7. A “root-cause analysis”, done following the incident in which the engines of the vessel got heated and were forced to be shut down, revealed that a piece of plastic used to wrap a mixture of areca nut, betel leaf, slaked lime and tobacco — locally called as “mawa” — got sucked into the pipe that supplies water at a high pressure.

“For cooling, we lift water directly from the sea. One of the water-lifting points is near the propeller. The water lifted from here cools the shaft… Because of low depth, the propeller kicks up a lot of mud from the seabed and it gets sucked inside. The diameter of the pipe had already shrunk due to mud depositions. It could be coincidental or our bad luck that a piece of plastic got sucked at a high pressure and it blocked the entire pipe. Water could not reach the shaft and the ball-bearings located towards the rear-end of the vessel. Engines were under pressure to rotate the shaft and so the alarms went on,” Chetan Contractor, chairman and managing director of Surat-based company Indigo Seaways Pvt Ltd that manages and operates the ferry service, told The Indian Express.

The main engine of 107-metre-long vessel with a deadweight of 2559 tonne has a capacity of 5,000 horse power (hp). It is coupled to the propeller by means of a shaft. When the engine rotates at very high RPMs (revolutions per minute), a high amount of heat is generated. The engine, shaft and ball-bearings attached to it needs to be cooled with water sucked from the sea.

Advertising

“In absence of water, the shaft and the bearings got damaged and all the oil seals got burnt. It was beyond anybody’s control. Plastic pollution is a serious problem and we had to address it as well. I have spoken to a lot of fishermen in the area and they have told me about the high amount of plastic waste that gets trapped in their nets while fishing,” Contractor said, adding that the engines of the vessel were “intact”.

The water for cooling the engines are sucked from a second pipe located towards the front-side of the vessel. Voyage Symphony was built as a passenger ship in South Korea, but after it was purchased it was retro-fitted in China to help carry vessels in the lower two decks.

On Tuesday, the damaged shaft will be removed from the vessel, which is berthed at Ghogha terminal at Bhavnagar.

“The Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) also inspected the vessel and has accepted our root-cause analysis that was conducted to ascertain the cause for heating up of the vessel’s engines. Senior people from China are also inspecting the vessel. We are taking all possible preventive measures,” said the official of the company that is working alongside state-run Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) in operating the ferry service across the Gulf of Khambhat.

Apart from replacing the damaged parts of the vessel, the authorities are also changing the position of the lifting the sea water for the shaft. “We have to change this position, because we are operating in muddy waters and this issue might get repeated,” he added.

According to the GMB, the Ro-Pax ferry will be ready for operations only by December 7. Before the operations begin, IRS will be inspecting the vessel and will also be conducting a trial run.