Saturday, September 25, 2021
Feminist icon Kamla Bhasin passes away

News of her demise was shared on Twitter by activist Kavita Srivastava earlier today. "Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3am today 25th Sept," she tweeted.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 25, 2021 9:36:41 am
Kamla Bhasin books, Satrangi Ladke, Satrangi Ladkiyan, books that challenge patriarchy, books that challenge gender norms, parenting, indian express, indian express newsFeminist activist Kamla Bhasin passed away on Saturday morning. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Feminist activist, author and a stalwart of the women’s rights movement in India, Kamla Bhasin, passed away on Saturday morning.

News of her demise was shared on Twitter by activist Kavita Srivastava earlier today. “Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women’s movement in India and the South Asian region,” she tweeted. “She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief.”

Since the 1970s, Bhasin has been a prominent voice in the women’s movement both in India, as well as in other South Asian countries. In 2002, she founded the feminist network ‘Sangat’, which works with underprivileged women from rural and tribal communities, often using non-literary tools such as plays, songs and art.

Bhasin has authored several books on gender theory, feminism and understanding patriarchy, many of which have been translated into more than 30 languages.

