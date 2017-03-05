‘Education, awareness led to drop in child marriages in Rajasthan’

Stressing the need for education, Rajasthan Women and Child Development minister Anita Bhadel on Sunday said the number of child marriages in the state has come down. (Representational Image) Stressing the need for education, Rajasthan Women and Child Development minister Anita Bhadel on Sunday said the number of child marriages in the state has come down. (Representational Image)

Stressing the need for education, Rajasthan Women and Child Development minister Anita Bhadel on Sunday said the number of child marriages in the state has come down. Education is playing an important role in bringing down child marriages in Rajasthan. Due to rising awareness there is a nearly 30 per cent drop in child marriages in the state, she said.

Bhadel, the state minister (independent charge), made this remark during an event at Jaipur to celebrate International Women’s Day.

State Health minister Kalicharan Saraf highlighted girls winning medals for the country in Olympics to point out that they were no less than men.

It is women who made us proud in Olympics. We need to usher in a change in society for helping women getting equal rights, Saraf said.

Minister of Higher Education Kiran Maheshwari said it was impossible to imagine a healthy society without daughters and women.

She said child marriage is societal taboo and appealed to people to help in curbing the practice in their areas.

Chairman of State Women Commission Suman Sharma said women have always been strong. “We need to make them realise their true potential to provide further strength,” she added.

Earlier this morning, a six-km marathon was organised from Ram Niwas Garden to Jawahar circle here in support of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti-Padhao’ campaign.

International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated on March 8 globally, has been observed since early 1900s and celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

