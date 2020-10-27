FEMA violation case: Punjab CM’s son seeks adjournment from ED

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s son, Raninder Singh, is unlikely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in an alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case. Raninder has cited Olympics 2021 and sought an adjournment from appearing today.

The ED had summoned him to appear before it on October 27

ED sources said that that his counsel said that Raninder had to appear in a hearing before the Parliamentary standing committee in connection with Tokyo Olympic 2021 games.

Raninder had already appeared before the ED in 2016 and had stated then that he would cooperate with the investigating agency.

The ED had filed three applications in a Ludhiana court in August this year where income tax cases are going on against Punjab CM and his son — two against Raninder and one against the CM. The ED sought inspection of new records filed by the income tax department. The case is still pending in the Ludhiana court.

A senior ED officer that they had initiated an investigation against Raninder under FEMA following a complaint by the I-T department that he had misled the department about the trusts owned by him in the British Virgin Islands.

“I-T department officials in the cases against CM and his son had placed on record that Captain Amarinder Singh and Raninder Singh had carried out some undisclosed financial transactions through a bank account in HSBC, Geneva, and HSBC Financial Services Limited,” an ED source said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd