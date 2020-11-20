FEMA violation case: CM Amarinder Singh’s son appears before ED

Raninder Singh, son of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

After missing two earlier dates to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged case of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s son, Raninder Singh, appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday morning.

He was questioned for six hours. Raninder came to the ED office at around 11:05 am along with his counsel Jaivir Shergill and a Congress leader Tejinder Bittu. He came out at around 4:55 pm.

After coming out of the ED office in the evening Raninder said, “On the request of ED, I have appeared today as I am a law abiding citizen of India, I am very happy to appear and will assist any inquiry any time as many times as we will come and cooperate and we have nothing to hide. Beyond that I have nothing to say as it is subject to inquiry. We will come and continue to cooperate at any given time with this department or any other government of India”.

When asked whether this case is political vendetta, he said that “I leave it to your wisdom.”

It is learnt that he has also submitted documents pertaining to ED queries related to his property, bank accounts and Income Tax details etc. and he may be called again along with some more documents.

The case dated back to almost 5 years as earlier in 2016 also he had appeared before ED in the same case and this case may continue for several more years.

Earlier, Raninder Singh missed two dates with ED on October 27 and November 6. First time, he told ED through his counsel that he had to appear before Parliamentary Standing Committee regarding the 2021 Olympics games and second time he was down with the fever and his Covid test was also conducted which came negative.

ED had initiated investigation against Raninder Singh under FEMA following a complaint by the I-T department about the Trusts owned by him in British Virgin Islands. I-T department officials in cases against CM and his son had placed on record that Captain Amarinder Singh and Raninder Singh had carried out some undisclosed financial transactions through a bank account in HSBC, Geneva, and HSBC Financial Services Limited.

