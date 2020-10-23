FEMA violation case: ED summons Punjab CM’s son to appear before it on Oct 27

Raninder could not be reached for comment. (ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jalandhar, has summoned Raninder Singh, the son of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, to appear before it on October 27 in connection with the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Raninder had already appeared before the ED in 2016 and had stated then that he would cooperate with the investigating agency.

The ED officials said they needed some more information from Raninder because of which he was summoned now.

The development is being seen as the fallout of the three agricultural Bills passed by the Punjab government led by Amarinder to negate the three Central farm laws. Congress leaders called it vendetta politics by the BJP.

“After 2016, what has happened now that the CM’s son was summoned just three days after passing the Punjab agri Bills?” asked a senior Party leader.

The ED had filed three applications in a Ludhiana court in August this year where income tax cases are going on against Punjab CM and his son — two against Raninder and one against the CM. The ED sought inspection of new records filed by the income tax department. The case is still pending in the Ludhiana court.

A senior ED officer that they had initiated investigation against Raninder under FEMA following a complaint by the I-T department that he had misled the department about the trusts owned by him in British Virgin Islands.

“I-T department officials in the cases against CM and his son had placed on record that Captain Amarinder Singh and Raninder Singh had carried out some undisclosed financial transactions through a bank account in HSBC, Geneva, and HSBC Financial Services Limited,” an ED source said.

