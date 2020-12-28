FEMA case: ED summons Amarinder’s son again, to appear today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh to appear before it on Monday in connection with alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

On November 19, the ED had questioned him for six hours. Raninder had told the media on his last appearance that he will cooperate with the agency.

Sources said he had submitted documents pertaining to their queries about his property, bank accounts and income tax details during his last appearance. Now he has been asked to bring some more documents.

The ED had initiated an investigation against Raninder under FEMA following a complaint by the I-T department about the trusts owned by him in British Virgin Islands.

The I-T department officials had placed on record that Amarinder and Raninder had carried out some undisclosed financial transactions through a bank account in HSBC, Geneva, and HSBC Financial Services Limited.