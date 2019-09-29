‘Felt Pawar was defamed because of me’: Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that he resigned as Baramati MLA as he was hurt by the inclusion of his uncle Sharad Pawar’s name in a money laundering case in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Ajit broke down in a press conference here, saying he was hurt by a smear campaign against him and his family. He also said there was no rift in the Pawar clan.

“Sharad Pawar is neither a member nor a director in the MSCB. There are 67 other people named in the FIR but it is only the name of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar that are being highlighted. I asked myself why uncle’s name is being taken and realised that it is only because I was a member of the board that my uncle was named in the ECIR,” Ajit said.

Amid high drama, five-time NCP MLA Ajit resigned on Friday. On Saturday he held a meeting with his uncle and extended family at the latter’s residence here. After the meeting, the NCP chief said Ajit would hold a press conference and explain the reasons for his decision.

EXPLAINED Sympathy boost for NCP Ajit Pawar’s explanation for his decision to resign is set to quell speculation of unrest within the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. The NCP, which has been affected by a series of desertions by senior party leaders in the last few days, is set to benefit from the dramatic events of last week which have generated sympathy for the Pawar family.

“I have reached where I have in my life because of my uncle. I felt it was because of me that he was being defamed and his name incorporated in the ED case. I was uneasy about this and had been thinking for the past few days of resigning. I felt it was because of me that Pawar Saheb was being defamed at this age,” Ajit said.

He said he had inquired with Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde about his availability three days ago, and on Friday decided to hand in his resignation. “I did this without asking anyone. I resigned, switched off my phone and stayed at a relative’s house in Mumbai. I did not know what I should say to people,” he said.

Ajit also denied reports of a rift in the family. “The same thing was said when Supriya, then my son Parth and now when Rohit is about to enter politics. There is no rift in the family. We all listen to what the elders of our family decide,” Ajit said.

He broke down during the press conference saying he was hurt over his name being associated with corruption cases. “In the last elections as well they spoke about a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. It has been five years and probe is still going on. On the eve of this election too they have started spreading reports of a Rs 25,000 crore scam. People will think Ajit Pawar can’t do without planning scams of such large amounts. This is not right,” he said.

The NCP brass was with Ajit when he addressed the media.