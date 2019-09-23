Felt compelled to visit JU as its custodian: Governor

Three days after he went to Jadavpur University (JU) to rescue Union minister Babul Supriyo who was heckled by a section of students on Thursday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that he felt compelled to visit the JU campus as its custodian and that he had the support of the students and teachers. Dhankar is also the chancellor of the university

“I thought if I am the custodian of the institute and worried for my students, then I have the right to connect with them. If I don’t connect with the students, then who will? I have to have a dialogue with them. I have to understand their situation, only then we can go ahead. I am happy to receive support from the students and teachers there after my visit,” Dhankhar said at an event on Sunday.

The Governor added that was a tough decision. “It was a very tough decision to take. But, I though if a person can do anything for his country, then why not for his students,” Dhankhar said.

On Thursday, Supriyo, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, was heckled and manhandled by a section of students at JU. The students gheraoed Supriyo for over five hours, stopping him from leaving the campus. When Governor Dhankhar rushed to JU in the evening, his vehicle was also blocked for about an hour, before a huge police contingent reached the campus and escorted them out.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had requested the Governor not to go to JU, but he didn’t pay heed to her.

Since then a war of words began between Governor Dhankhar and TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee. A political slugfest also started between BJP and TMC over the entire incident.