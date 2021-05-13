‘Feeling suffocated’: Ex-congress MLA to join Shiromani Akali Dal

Amid infighting in the Punjab Congress, the party’s former MLA Dr. Mohinder Rinwa is set to join Shiromani Akali Dal in presence of its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday.

Rinwa, who represented the Fazilka constituency, confirmed the development to The Indian Express. “I was feeling suffocated in the Congress set up. Then I decided to call it quits. Nobody values a leader in Congress. The CM does not answer the calls of his party men even when he is not in power. Here, Sukhbir Singh Badal never misses a call,” he said.

Rinwa was considered “powerful” in his constituency as he was able to get transfers and postings of officials done in the area. He was however not appointed chairman of any board of the corporation.

Rinwa is a two-time former MLA. Once he had contested as an Independent. Later he was elected on the Congress ticket.

In 2017, Rinwa had protested against party ticket given to Davinder Singh Ghubaya during the Assembly elections. He had even threatened to contest as an independent. Later he was placated.

Sources in the Congress said no efforts were made to stop him from joining the rival party.