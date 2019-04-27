Feel like loyal son in ‘Baahubali’ whom greedy got killed: Sampla

A peculiar scene emerged in Hoshiarpur on Friday as sitting BJP MP and Union minister Vijay Sampla put up a show of strength with his supporters on being denied the party ticket, while senior party leaders, including some from the Centre, accompanied MLA Som Parkash as he took out a road show before filing his nomination papers.

Later, Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP chief Shawait Malik and senior leader Tarun Chug met Sampla at his residence.

Sampla had returned from Delhi three days after his name was dropped from the list of party candidates for Punjab. “BJP ne gau hatya kar di (BJP has performed a cow slaughter),” he had tweeted and removed the prefix ‘chowkidar’ from his name.

Supporters who were waiting for Sampla since morning showed their anger in front of Captain Abhimanyu, the in-charge of party affairs for Punjab. They raised slogans against senior party leaders and Som Parkash over “dhakkeshahi (highhandedness)”. “We will live and die only for Sampla ji,” said BJP SC Morcha leader Sheetal Angural.

Sampla said, “I am feeling like that loyal son in the movie Baahubali, whom those greedy for power got killed through his own mother. But I will never let my mother — the BJP — down,” Sampla said. Abhimanyu was present.

“I never wanted the post of a minister or state BJP chief but the party still gave these posts to the poor son of a labourer,” he said. “My supporters are feeling cheated… but still I will put them to work to make Modiji the PM again.”

He raised the matter of 38 FIRs against BJP workers in Phagwara, Som Parkash’s assembly constituency, and said “my only fault was that I got them all cancelled”. Abhimanyu told Sampla’s supporters that if they work for the party candidate then Sampla’s stature would be elevated at the Centre too.