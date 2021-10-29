Feedback invited: Draft amendments to JJ rules empowers DMs

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has issued the notification for draft amendments to Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016, and invited feedback.

Juvenile justice amendment Bill, 2021, which seeks to amend the 2015 law, was passed in both Houses of Parliament earlier this year.

The mainstay of the Bill, and now the Rules published by the ministry, is transfer of authority to district magistrates (DM) and additional district magistrates (ADM) in several cases – such as for adoption and overseeing childcare institutions and welfare of children in need of care, including children in conflict with law.

According to the new rules, DMs and ADMs will oversee actions taken with respect to child marriage cases in their

respective districts and facilitate action for education and awareness regarding impact of child marriage on children. They are also to ensure supervision and support to girls and boys saved from child marriage.

The amendments include authorising DMs and ADMs to issue adoption orders under Section 61 of JJ Act, to ensure speedy disposal of cases and enhance accountability.

According to the proposed rules, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will now furnish data relating to children declared legally free for adoption and cases pending for decision to DMs and online, in formats provided in adoption regulations, and also to the respective state adoption resource agencies with the assistance of district child protection units.

Functions of the court, including procedure for obtaining adoption order, have been transferred to DMs, and courts will no longer be involved in the process, under the draft amendments.

Where the child has remained with a foster family for a minimum five years, other than in pre-adoption foster care, the foster family may now apply for adoption and will be given preference to adopt the child after she/he is declared legally free for adoption, and after registering in the Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System under procedures laid down in adoption regulations.

“In such cases, if any relaxation in procedure to declare the child legally free for adoption is required, the CWC shall obtain the permission of the State Agency,’’ the rules say.

Childcare institutions or specialised adoption agencies housing children who have been declared legally free for adoption are to submit reports to the DM concerned every month about the number of children declared legally free for adoption, as also their status. In cases where a specialised adoption agency falls within jurisdiction of two districts, it is required to submit its monthly report to DMs of both districts.