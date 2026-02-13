Fed up with LDF & UDF, Kerala now looking to BJP-NDA with hope: PM Modi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Directing them to further BJP-led NDA government’s “good governance agenda” and ‘ease of living’ in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted a delegation of elected party members from poll-bound Kerala at his residence.
In a post on X, Modi said the delegation included party’s elected members, from panchayats and municipalities from across Kerala, including the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where the BJP got a historic mandate recently.
“Discussed a wide range of subjects, notably ways to deepen the BJP’s connect with the people, further our good governance agenda and further ‘Ease of Living’. It is clear that Kerala is fed up with LDF and UDF and is looking to BJP-NDA with great hope. Therefore, elected members from BJP-NDA will work at the grassroots and address the challenges faced by the people,” the PM stated.
“In the meeting with Kerala BJP elected representatives, paid homage to every Karyakarta who has worked hard to build the party over the years. It is due to their selfless efforts we have grown across the state. In the coming times, BJP will grow even further in Kerala,” he said.
The delegation of newly-elected BJP councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation led by Mayor V V Rajesh and other civic body representatives had arrived at the party’s headquarters Tuesday for a three-day workshop in ‘governance and leadership training. According to the BJP, the visit marked the beginning of a administrative and governance skills development programme titled “BJP 4 Viksit Keralam”.
The programme has been designed to “empower local leaders with first-hand knowledge of national democratic mechanisms”.
A series of four specialised training sessions at BJP Central Office, with the objective of bridging the gap between central policy and grassroots implementation, is on the cards for the delegation.
“The ‘Delhi Pravas’ is focused on equipping Kerala’s local representatives with tools necessary to implement Central Government schemes more effectively. By engaging directly with Union ministers and visiting the heart of Indian democracy, the delegation seeks to bring a renewed development impetus back to their municipalities and panchayats in Kerala,” the party stated.
