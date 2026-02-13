Fed up with LDF & UDF, Kerala now looking to BJP-NDA with hope: PM Modi

Directing them to further BJP-led NDA government’s “good governance agenda” and ‘ease of living’ in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted a delegation of elected party members from poll-bound Kerala at his residence.

In a post on X, Modi said the delegation included party’s elected members, from panchayats and municipalities from across Kerala, including the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where the BJP got a historic mandate recently.

“Discussed a wide range of subjects, notably ways to deepen the BJP’s connect with the people, further our good governance agenda and further ‘Ease of Living’. It is clear that Kerala is fed up with LDF and UDF and is looking to BJP-NDA with great hope. Therefore, elected members from BJP-NDA will work at the grassroots and address the challenges faced by the people,” the PM stated.