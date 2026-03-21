Railways begins feasibility study to develop Talgaria station of Jharkhand as satellite terminal

Talgaria railway station: The Ministry of Railways has initiated a feasibility study to develop Jharkhand’s Talgaria station as a satellite terminal. The station is situated on the Bokaro-Adra section. It falls under the administrative control of South Eastern Railway (SER) and is situated about 30 km from Bokaro.
Currently, Talgaria railway station has six lines (2 main lines and 4 loop lines) and four high-level platforms, with an average daily footfall of around 200 passengers.
Railways plans satellite terminal at Talgaria station (Image: Ministry of Railways/Photo enhanced with AI)
This station is being served by four train services. These are as follows:
18013 Adra – Bokaro Steel City Express
18014 Bokaro Steel City – Adra Express
68079 Bhojudih – Chandrapura MEMU
68080 Chandrapura – Bhojudih MEMU
In a written statement in Lok Sabha on March 18, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Talgaria station is equipped with all passenger facilities like platform shelter, urinal, lavatory, waiting hall, drinking water arrangement, seating arrangement, Foot Over Bridge etc. He also added that works of high-level platform, platform shelter, booking office cum waiting hall, toilet, water booth, Divyangjan ramp at platform no. 1 and 3 m Foot Over Bridge have been completed in recent years.
Railways plans satellite terminal at Talgaria station (Image: Ministry of Railways/Photo enhanced with AI)
“To augment capacity of Talgaria Station, Doubling of Talgaria – Bokaro North Cabin section (38 Km) has been recently completed. Work for doubling of Bhojudih – Talgaria section (12.5 Km) has been taken up to augment the capacity further,” Vaishnaw said.
He also said that the proposals for development of Station as a satellite station are examined with respect to assessment of passenger footfall, traffic trends, and earnings of station, keeping in view future growth, and requirements of further development. “The feasibility of developing Talgaria Station as a satellite terminal has been taken up,” he added.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More