Railways begins feasibility study to develop Talgaria station of Jharkhand as satellite terminal

Talgaria railway station: The Ministry of Railways has initiated a feasibility study to develop Jharkhand’s Talgaria station as a satellite terminal. The station is situated on the Bokaro-Adra section. It falls under the administrative control of South Eastern Railway (SER) and is situated about 30 km from Bokaro.

Currently, Talgaria railway station has six lines (2 main lines and 4 loop lines) and four high-level platforms, with an average daily footfall of around 200 passengers.

Railways plans satellite terminal at Talgaria station (Image: Ministry of Railways/Photo enhanced with AI) Railways plans satellite terminal at Talgaria station (Image: Ministry of Railways/Photo enhanced with AI)

This station is being served by four train services. These are as follows:

18013 Adra – Bokaro Steel City Express

18014 Bokaro Steel City – Adra Express

68079 Bhojudih – Chandrapura MEMU

68080 Chandrapura – Bhojudih MEMU

In a written statement in Lok Sabha on March 18, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Talgaria station is equipped with all passenger facilities like platform shelter, urinal, lavatory, waiting hall, drinking water arrangement, seating arrangement, Foot Over Bridge etc. He also added that works of high-level platform, platform shelter, booking office cum waiting hall, toilet, water booth, Divyangjan ramp at platform no. 1 and 3 m Foot Over Bridge have been completed in recent years.