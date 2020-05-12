Fearing Covid infection, CRPF man ‘commits suicide’ in J&K

In a suicide note found in his accommodation, Singh asked that no one touch his body since “I am afraid, I have corona.” In a suicide note found in his accommodation, Singh asked that no one touch his body since “I am afraid, I have corona.”

Suspecting that he may have have contracted the coronavirus, a sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force committed what “prima facie” appeared as suicide in Mattan town at Anantnag on Monday.

The deceased, 55-year-old SI Fatah Singh from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, reportedly shot himself with his weapon in his barracks, an official said. In a suicide note found in his accommodation,Singh asked that no one touch his body since “I am afraid, I have corona.”

A senior official familiar with the case said that since Singh was of advanced age, he was not being deployed on duty and was stationed within the camp itself.

“The tone of his note suggests that he was thought he was positive for Covid-19 and he was afraid he would infect his company,” the official said. CRPF PRO Gul Junaid Khan said that further investigation will be conducted into the matter.

