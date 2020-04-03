Fearing coronavirus, UP clerk kills self, say police

The man hanged himself at the Cane Development Council office at Sherkot late Wednesday night. (Representational Image) The man hanged himself at the Cane Development Council office at Sherkot late Wednesday night. (Representational Image)

A 45-year-old clerk at the local panchayat office at Nakud in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur committed suicide, allegedly over fears of the coronavirus.

Adesh Saini hanged himself at the Cane Development Council office at Sherkot late Wednesday night.

“We have recovered a suicide note in which he has stated in his handwriting that he is frightened by the coronavirus and hence has decided to take the extreme step.He has also written in the suicide note that all his life’s savings should be given to his wife,” said Sushil Saini, the in-charge of Nakud police station.

The officer said though the report at the police station has been lodged as that of suicide, the possibility that he was murdered cannot be ruled out.

“We are probing the case while the body has been handed over to his family members,” said the officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd