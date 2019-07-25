Fearing arrest, many flee UP village where Dalit was set afire

Raghavpurwa village in Barabanki district, where a 28-year-old Dalit man was beaten up and set afire on suspicion of being a thief five days ago, wore a deserted look on Wednesday as many have fled fearing arrest.

Advertising

Five people have been arrested — main accused Shravan Yadav (25), his parents, Deshraj Yadav (65) and Diljani Yadav (60) — for the murder of the Dalit youth, Sujeet Gautam, who succumbed to burn injuries on Monday.

While residents of Raghavpurwa, a Yadav-dominated village of around 600 people, deny any kind of harassment by the police, they fear that more arrests are likely to be made since the FIR filed in connection with the incident has mentioned several “unidentified” persons.

READ | Man burnt to death on suspicion of theft

According to the SHO of Dewa Police Station, Pramod Kumar Singh, police were informed by villagers around 6 am on July 18 that “a thief” was beaten up and set on fire. “Even though the incident took place around 2 am, we were given information about the incident only after 6 am. When we reached the spot, we found Sujeet lying seriously injured on the ground. No help was given to him… A police team took him to a nearby private hospital. From there, he was referred to Dewa hospital after primary treatment, and then to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow,” the SHO said.

Advertising

Sujeet had suffered 30 per cent burn injuries and had several internal injuries, mainly in his kidneys.

According to the FIR filed on the basis of a complaint by Poonam, Sujeet’s wife, he was on his way to the residence of his in-laws from his home when he was chased by dogs. He tried to hide near the house of Shravan Yadav and Umesh Yadav, and they caught hold of him, suspecting him of being a thief, and started beating him up, according to the FIR.

“On July 17, I had some argument with my husband. After which, around 6 pm, I left for my parents’ house, which is situated around 5 km from here (Tindaula). Later, my husband left his house the same night to visit me. He generally uses his motorcycle to travel, but since he didn’t have it at home that day, he decided to walk to my parents’ house,” Poonam said.

“When he reached Raghavpurwa, dogs chased him. When he tried to hide, he was beaten up by Shravan and others. Even though he kept pleading that he is not a thief and even called my father for help, he was not let off. He was tortured and then set ablaze,” Poonam said, adding that his husband worked as a painter in Lucknow. The couple has two sons — a three-year-old and a seven-month-old.

According to residents of Raghavpurwa village, two days before Sujeet was set on fire, there was a burglary at Shravan’s house. Two gallons of peppermint oil, around Rs 70,000 in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2-3 lakh were stolen, they said.

“The family was preparing for the marriage of Shravan’s sister and there was jewellery at his house. On the night of July 15, there was a theft in the house. Police were informed, but no report was registered as such. On the night of July 17, Shravan and others were sleeping in an adjoining room near the cattle shed when they saw someone trying to peek inside the house. He cried for help, and soon a crowd of 60-70 people gathered. They caught the man and started beating him up. However, Shravan and his family members didn’t even touch him. I do not know what happened after that,” said Shravan’s cousin Sanjay Yadav, claiming that Sujeet had confessed to the theft.

Shrikishan, 85, a resident of the village who claimed to be a witness, said, “It is true that kerosene was poured on the victim in order to torture him and he was later set on fire. But no one knows who actually did that. There are always a few people in every mob who are always too excited. The same happened in this case too. Beating up someone and tying him up can be justified if the person is a thief. But setting someone on fire can never be justified.”