‘Fear of reprisal’ leads Chhattisgarh man to consume ‘bird poison’ after helping police locate Maoist victim’s body

This is the second time in 2 months that a man ‘died by suicide’ after helping authorities in Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh.

‘Fear of reprisal’ leads Chhattisgarh man to consume ‘bird poison’ after helping police locate Maoist victim’s bodyAccording to police sources, Manku Padda, a resident of Binagunda village in Narayanpur, had aided Maoist cadres on several occasions and wanted to surrender before the police.

Hours after helping the police locate the body of a man murdered last August for hoisting the national flag, a 55-year-old man allegedly died by suicide fearing reprisals in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district – the second such case in two months.

According to police sources, Manku Padda, a resident of Binagunda village in Narayanpur, had aided Maoist cadres on several occasions and wanted to surrender before the police. He helped the police locate and exhume the body of Manesh Nareti, who was allegedly killed in August for unfurling the national flag on the outskirts of Binagunda village.

Soon after, Padda began to fear reprisals and consumed bird poison, sources said. His family alerted the police, and he was rushed to hospital but died during treatment on Tuesday night.

Police said Binagunda village has long been considered a Maoist base camp under the North Bastar Division’s Partapur area committee, with over two dozen Maoists still active in the area.

In August, the insurgents abducted Nareti and two others for unfurling the national flag in Binagunda village. Nareti was summarily tried and executed in what Maoists call the Jan Adalat — or People’s court — while the other two captives were assaulted. Nareti’s body was buried at an undisclosed location.

This is the second such case of suicide in two months. On December 6, a 48-year-old tribal Madvi Bhima, who helped the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) find hidden explosives in a Maoist-affected area in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, killed himself fearing reprisals.

This comes at a time when the central government’s deadline to end the insurgency looms.

