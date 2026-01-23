‘Fear of reprisal’ leads Chhattisgarh man to consume ‘bird poison’ after helping police locate Maoist victim’s body

According to police sources, Manku Padda, a resident of Binagunda village in Narayanpur, had aided Maoist cadres on several occasions and wanted to surrender before the police.

Hours after helping the police locate the body of a man murdered last August for hoisting the national flag, a 55-year-old man allegedly died by suicide fearing reprisals in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district – the second such case in two months.

According to police sources, Manku Padda, a resident of Binagunda village in Narayanpur, had aided Maoist cadres on several occasions and wanted to surrender before the police. He helped the police locate and exhume the body of Manesh Nareti, who was allegedly killed in August for unfurling the national flag on the outskirts of Binagunda village.

Soon after, Padda began to fear reprisals and consumed bird poison, sources said. His family alerted the police, and he was rushed to hospital but died during treatment on Tuesday night.