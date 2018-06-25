Fear of human rights violation under Governor NN Vohra’s rule in J&K: CPM

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra

Days after Governor’s rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, the CPM on Sunday said there was widespread apprehension that the RSS and the BJP will embark on a more hardline position under the pretext of combating terrorism in the state and there will be growing dangers of human rights abuses and violations of people’s democratic rights. It also called for abolition of the post of Governor in states.

“The effort appears to be to sharpen communal polarisation not only in Jammu and Kashmir but to aid the process of consolidating the Hindutva communal vote bank elsewhere in the country in the run-up to the general elections,” the CPM central committee said after a three-day meeting here.

The CPM said the BJP, which was party to all decisions of the J&K government in the past three years, cannot absolve responsibility for contributing to deterioration of situation in the state.

In an official statement, the party also condemned the role played by the Karnataka Governor as the BJP/RSS attempted to cobble a majority in the state assembly through “horse-trading”.

