FDCA busts Remdesivir, TCZ racket, four booked in Surat and Ahmedabad

The Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) has busted yet another racket of Tocilizumab and Remdisivir injections being black marketed across the state.

Four persons, including a medical representative of pharmaceutical company Abbot India Limited, were detained in this regard and booked under various provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, the Essential Commodities Act and violation of the Drugs Price Control Order. The officials seized Remdisivir and Tocilizumab injections worth a total of Rs 15.80 lakh from the accused.

Assistant Commissioner of FDCA in Surat, RM Patel and his team had earlier caught Yash Mathukiya on July 22 near Niru farm in Katargam area in the city. Yash was caught selling two units of Remdisivir injections for a total of Rs 36,000, in contrast to the market price of each unit being Rs 4,000. The officials had raided the accused’s house in Dabholi area and recovered 15 units of Remdisivir injections, 100 milligrams each, of different brands and three units of Tocilizumab injections. The accused had failed to produce necessary bills of the injections, following which the stock of injections worth Rs 4.65 lakh was seized by authorities.

Upon checking the labels of the injections, officials had discovered that they were manufactured in Bangladesh. It was found that the main accused behind the racket is Ahmedabad-based Sandeep Mathukiya, a medical representative at Abbott India Ltd.

Acting on inputs from FDCA Surat, teams of FDCA in Ahmedabad carried out a raid at Nilkanth Elixir LLP firm, Siddhi Vinayak tower, Vejalpur area in the city, on July 23 and seized stock of 99 Remdisivir injections worth Rs 10.80 lakh. The officials further claimed that Sandeep, who is also associated with Nilkanth Elixir LLP firm, was running the racket with two of his firm partners, Darshan Soni and Parth Goyani.

Sources in the FDCA said that Sandeep, Darshan Soni and Parth Goyani, during their interrogation, confessed that they had procured Remdisivir injections from one Shabbir Ahmed in Bangladesh. Ahmed had routed the injections to Agartala, where Sandeep collected them and brought them back to Ahmedabad. Sandeep later sold the injections via his trusted aides – Darshan, Parth and Yash – to various customers at four times the market price across Gujarat. Sandeep had procured 209 units of Remdisivir injections from Ahmed in two transactions and a total of 110 injections were sold to patients in Surat and Ahmedabad, officials added.

FDCA Commissioner Dr HG Koshiya said, “The seized injections are worth Rs 15.80 lakh. We have caught all four accused involved in the racket and have booked them under various provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, the Essential Commodities Act and violation of the Drugs Price Control Order of 2013.”

