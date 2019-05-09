‘FCRA violation case’: NGO says ‘victimisation’ as Indira Jaising raised procedure issue in CJI case

Hours after the Supreme Court issued notices in a PIL seeking action against NGO Lawyers Collective and senior advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover on Wednesday in connection with an alleged foreign funding norms violation, the NGO alleged that it is “victimisation” on account of Jaising “taking up the issue of procedure adopted in relation to the allegations of sexual harassment against the Chief Justice of India.”

Lawyers Collective said Jaising had been “publicly vocal on the issue of due process of law in relation to the conduct of the in-house inquiry. The Chief Justice ought to have recused himself from hearing the matter.”

“It has come to our knowledge that a notice has been issued….by the Supreme Court of India in a petition filed by one ‘Lawyers Voice’, in which we are made respondents along with the Union of India. It appears that the petitioner has asked for criminal prosecution against us. Though a notice has been issued to the respondents, we have not yet received a copy of the same…” the NGO said in a press statement.

“It appears from the record on the Supreme Court’s website that the petition was filed on May 6, 2019 at 3:19 pm. There were many objections, which were removed on May 7. It further appears that though the matter was not orally mentioned on May 7, it came to be listed in court no 1 on May 8, contrary to the circulars and notifications of the Supreme Court in respect of listing,” it said.

“It is obvious to us that this victimisation is on account of Ms Jaising taking up the issue of procedure adopted in relation to the allegations of sexual harassment against the Chief Justice of India by a former employee of the Supreme Court, which Ms Jaising has done in her capacity as a concerned citizen, a senior member of the Bar and a women’s rights advocate – without commenting on the merits of the allegations,” Lawyers Collective said.

The NGO claimed that it had not received any foreign funding since 2016, after its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration was “suspended and subsequently cancelled by the Ministry of Home Affairs on false and illegal grounds…” it said.