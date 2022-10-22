scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

FCRA: Supreme Court to examine plea against cancellation of NGO registration

A bench presided by Justice K M Joseph said it will look into this although both the petitioner and the Centre said that the issues were indeed covered by the April 8 ruling in the Noel Harper and Others vs Union of India case.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy, said it will examine whether the questions were covered by the ruling and posted it for hearing on Nov 21. (File photo)

THE SUPREME Court Friday said it will examine if questions arising in connection with a petition challenging the cancellation/ non-renewal of registration of NGOs under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, by the Union Home Ministry, are covered by its April 2022 judgment upholding amendments to the Act.

A bench presided by Justice K M Joseph said it will look into this although both the petitioner and the Centre said that the issues were indeed covered by the April 8 ruling in the Noel Harper and Others vs Union of India case.

Appearing for the petitioner NGO Global Peace Initiative, Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde submitted that most of the issues were gone into in the Noel Harper judgment and said the court could dispose it of while granting him liberty to make a representation to the government for ancillary issues arising after the amendment.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy, said it will examine whether the questions were covered by the ruling and posted it for hearing on Nov 21.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...Premium
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gearPremium
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gear

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 01:36:05 am
Next Story

DefExpo 2022 opens to public; AK-203, Rafale model on display

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement