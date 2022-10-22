FCRA: Supreme Court to examine plea against cancellation of NGO registration

THE SUPREME Court Friday said it will examine if questions arising in connection with a petition challenging the cancellation/ non-renewal of registration of NGOs under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, by the Union Home Ministry, are covered by its April 2022 judgment upholding amendments to the Act.

A bench presided by Justice K M Joseph said it will look into this although both the petitioner and the Centre said that the issues were indeed covered by the April 8 ruling in the Noel Harper and Others vs Union of India case.

Appearing for the petitioner NGO Global Peace Initiative, Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde submitted that most of the issues were gone into in the Noel Harper judgment and said the court could dispose it of while granting him liberty to make a representation to the government for ancillary issues arising after the amendment.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy, said it will examine whether the questions were covered by the ruling and posted it for hearing on Nov 21.