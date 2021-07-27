FCRA certificate suspension: Centre to submit sealed cover to Delhi HC in response to CHRI plea

Justice Rekha Palli listed the case for next hearing on July 29 and allowed the Centre to submit the information.

THE CENTRE on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it would submit certain information in a sealed cover in response to Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI)’s petition challenging suspension of its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) certificate for 180 days.

The court had asked the Central government counsel last week to get instructions regarding CHRI’s interim prayer to allow it to utilise 25 per cent of the funds available with it and the prayer to allow it to receive foreign funds during the suspension period.

Advocate Anil Soni, representing the Centre, told the court that the information would be submitted in such a manner “in view of the allegations which are there in the official, classified input…”

