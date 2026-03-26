FCRA Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha, Opposition calls it ‘draconian’, ‘dangerous’

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

THE CENTRE on Wednesday introduced the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha amid protests by Opposition members. The Bill proposes the creation of a “designated authority” to seize and manage the assets of non-profits that lose their licence.

Introduced in the House by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, the Bill seeks to provide for vesting of foreign contribution and assets created out of foreign contribution in certain cases, including cancellation, surrender or cessation of the FCRA registration.

Opposing the Bill under Rule 72 of the Rule of Procedure, Congress member Manish Tewari said, “The Bill suffers from excessive delegation of essential legislative functions. Core aspects such as the manner of vesting, management, disposal of assets, timelines, exemptions and even appellate structures are left to be prescribed by the Central Government through rules. This effectively reduces Parliament to enacting a skeletal framework, contrary to the settled constitutional principle that essential legislative policy must be determined by the legislature itself.”