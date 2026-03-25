Centre introduces FCRA Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protest
Responding to the Opposition observations, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the FCRA Amendment Bill aims to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of funds received from abroad.
Opposing the introduction of the Bill under Rule 72 of the Rules of Procedure, Congress member Manish Tewari said it “suffers from excessive delegation of essential legislative functions”.
“Core aspects-such as the manner of vesting, management, disposal of assets, timelines, exemptions, and even appellate structures-are left to be prescribed by the Central Government through rules. This effectively reduces Parliament to enacting a skeletal framework, contrary to the settled constitutional principle that essential legislative policy must be determined by the legislature itself,” he said.
“The Bill enables wide and unguided executive control over property, including provisional and permanent vesting of assets in a “Designated authority” with powers of management, transfer, and disposal. This raises serious concerns under Article 300A, as deprivation of property must be just, fair, and accompanied by adequate safeguards-none of which are meaningfully embedded in the statute,” he said.
By mandating prior Central approval before the initiation of an investigation, the Bill potentially compromises the independence of enforcement and creates scope for selective application, thereby offending Article 14, Tewari added.
Congress member Gowaal Kagada Padvi said it is a “draconian” Bill. TMC member Pratima Mondal also opposed the introduction of the Bill, terming it “dangerous”.
Responding to the Opposition members’ observations, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Bill aims to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of funds received from abroad, but individuals engaging in forced religious conversion through foreign funding will not be spared.
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Rai asserted that the Bill is “indeed dangerous” for those who engage in forced religious conversion using foreign contributions, as well as to individuals who abuse foreign funding for personal gain.
“The objective of this Bill is not to hinder any educational institution or NGO that wishes to serve the nation, provided that its aims align with the sovereignty and integrity of the country’s ethos, and that it acts in conformity with the Constitution and laws of India. I also wish to make it clear that if anyone attempts to operate in contravention of the spirit of the Indian Constitution, the laws of the land, or the national interest, the Modi government will not tolerate it. We are fully prepared to take action against such entities, in accordance with the law,” Rai said.
After Rai’s intervention, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the chair, called for a vote on the motion, which was accepted by voice vote. Then Rai introduced the Bill.
Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More