Centre introduces FCRA Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protest

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the FCRA Bill aims to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of funds received from abroad. (File photo)

The Centre on Wednesday introduced the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Lok Sabha as Opposition members charged that the bill is “dangerous” and “draconian”.

Opposing the introduction of the Bill under Rule 72 of the Rules of Procedure, Congress member Manish Tewari said it “suffers from excessive delegation of essential legislative functions”.

“Core aspects-such as the manner of vesting, management, disposal of assets, timelines, exemptions, and even appellate structures-are left to be prescribed by the Central Government through rules. This effectively reduces Parliament to enacting a skeletal framework, contrary to the settled constitutional principle that essential legislative policy must be determined by the legislature itself,” he said.