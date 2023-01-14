scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

FCI corruption case: CBI searches 19 more locations, arrests another official

The CBI on Wednesday launched a crackdown on alleged corruption in FCI after conducting searches at 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation, FCI, food corporation of india, Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe CBI has named a total of 74 accused in the FIR.

The CBI has searched 19 more locations, made another arrest and recovered an additional Rs 23 lakh as part of its ongoing search operation against a corrupt syndicate of FCI officials, rice mill owners and grain merchants, officials said Friday.

“We have arrested on Satish Verma, manager (lab) of FCI from Chandigarh and so far, we have searched 99 locations – 90 in Punjab and Chandigarh and nine in the rest of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, against the unholy nexus of channelized corruption adopted by FCI officials, private rice millers and grain merchants by way of paying undue gratification to certain officials of FCI for getting undue favours. During searches, Rs 23 lakh additional cash was seized, taking the total seized amount to Rs 1.03 crore,” said a CBI spokesperson.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 01:39 IST
