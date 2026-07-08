FBI puts $50,000 reward on Goldy Brar, wanted in Lawrence Bishnoi gang case

Two years after India designated him a terrorist, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Wednesday announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of gangster Goldy Brar. Brar is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was targeted as part of Operation Hard Ball, a multinational crackdown on organised crime.

A native of Faridkot in Punjab, Brar, whose real name is Satinderjeet Singh, was earlier based in Canada, where he had gone on a student visa in 2017. He is wanted in India in connection with several killings and was allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

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FBI has alleged that Goldy is based in the US and is the alleged leader of the group in North America. “On July 1, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for him in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances,” the agency added.

From assassinations to trafficking

According to FBI, Brar has ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as Canada, India and Mexico.

“He is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada. These acts include assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons,” FBI said.

According to a criminal dossier on Goldy prepared by Indian central agencies, he is associated with Babbar Khalsa International, which is listed as a terrorist organisation.

“Goldy, backed by a cross-border agency, was involved in multiple killings and professes a radical ideology. He figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom, and posting claims of killings on different social media platforms,” the dossier said.

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“He has been involved in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying them for carrying out killings, besides providing sharpshooters,” it added.

Terrorism, murder, extortion

The Interpol Secretariat General in Lyon, France, issued a Red Corner Notice against him. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him on December 12, 2022, and a Look Out Circular was issued on June 15, 2022.

The Indian government believes that Goldy is involved in terrorism and has added him to the Fourth Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Earlier, Goldy had also claimed responsibility for the murder of Dera follower Pardeep Singh Kataria in Kotkapura in 2022. Kataria, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was out on bail when he was shot dead at his shop by a group of six people on November 11.

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Before parting ways with Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar was a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He had claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder. “Sachin Bishnoi Dhattaranwali, Lawrence Bishnoi, and I are behind the killing of Sidhu Moosewala,” Goldy said in a Facebook post.

The gangster claimed that he killed Moosewala to avenge the death of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.

He is also allegedly involved in an extortion racket being run in Punjab and is believed to have had a role in the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehalwan.