Fazilka waterlogging: Meetings held to make arrangements to pump out water; Sukhbir claps back at Congress

Nand Kishore from Jhumianwali waits water to drain out of his cotton fields

NINETEEN DAYS after a heavy downpour left countless agricultural fields in several villages of Fazilka inundated and damaged, meetings were conducted Thursday to install ‘temporary’ transformers, sanction funds for diesel to pump out water.

The fields have been waterlogged since August 22 and have begun to emanating a foul smell. Over 1 lakh acres of area under agriculture have been affected, of which 85,000 acres are in Abohar sub-division alone, with the rest being in Fazilka and Lambi villages. “We were called today to the sub-divisional magistrate’s office in Abohar where we were told that money will be released for diesel for generators and even transformers will be installed to pump out water using electricity from fields. We have been told that farmers need not worry about money,” said Labh Singh, a farmer from Bhangala village of Balluana constituency, whose cotton fields have been under water since August 22.

Asked as why no relief was being provided earlier, J S Brar, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Abohar, said, “Help was being provided from day 1, but we were draining out water, and more was coming from villages towards Lambi side via Aspal drain. Hence the result was bare minimum. A total of 8-10 motors were in place from day 1 itself and now around 10 more motors have been installed. From Friday, work will happen at a faster pace.”

“Earlier, all water channels were full to the brim and now the water levels have come down a little. The canals too have less water supply, due to which they can be used to drain out water. Water is being drained out via the Aspal drain, Abul Khurana drain, Sarawan Bodla drain,” said Sukhjit Singh, executive engineer of the drainage department. However, no timeline has been given for draining out water from all the fields.

The Rs 2,246 cr given to Punjab before 2014 polls to fix the problem

While visiting Fazilka to assess the damage with two Cabinet ministers on Wednesday, PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar had said that Rs 2,246 crore had been sanctioned by the then Manmohan Singh government before 2014 elections to fix the water-logging problem faced by south-west Punjab. The amount was released in parts during the reign of the Modi government. Out of this Rs 1,200 crore was meant for realignment of the Rajasthan feeder and Sirhind canal where seepage problem exists, and this is the reason for the rise in water table in many parts of south-west Punjab as water is seeping towards farm areas. Out of this, Rs 100 crore was meant for realignment of the drain system. Jakhar said, “As all this money came during the SAD-BJP government being in power till early 2017, they need to explain where the money was spent…”

Residents won’t accpet these misleading statements: Sukhbir

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “The Congress leadership, including their state president, are not yet able to realize that it’s their party that is ruling the state for the past three-and-a-half years. They always try to shift the blame on the previous SAD-BJP government. However, people are vigilant enough. They aren’t going to accept any misleading statement anymore and the same was cleared to them during their visit to Lambi and Balluana villages. Farmers whose crops on thousands of acres got damaged due to this man-made disaster…”

