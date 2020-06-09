Fazilka MLA’s SUV crushes man to death

ASI Harbhajan Singh, incharge Mundian police post, said that the MLA wasn’t inside his vehicle and his staff was going to Chandigarh. (File) ASI Harbhajan Singh, incharge Mundian police post, said that the MLA wasn’t inside his vehicle and his staff was going to Chandigarh. (File)

The SUV belonging to Congress’s Fazilka MLA Davinder Singh Ghubaya crushed a man to death near Mundian on Chandigarh road in Ludhiana Monday late. The vehicle was being driven by MLA’s driver and was on way to Chandigarh to pick him up.

Police said that when the accident happened, the MLA’s gunman and driver were inside the vehicle. They were on the way to pick up Ghubaya from Chandigarh.

The driver was identified as Surinder Singh alias Chhinda, 39. The speeding vehicle crashed into the motorbike which was being driven by Bhajan Pal alias Ravi, 39, of Guru Nanak Nagar of Mundian. He was returning home from his meat shop on 33 Futta Road when the speeding SUV rammed into his motorbike from behind near Mundian on Chandigarh road. He died on the spot.

The impact of the collision was so strong that Bhajan Pal was tossed into the air and fell on bus shelter installed on the roadside.

ASI Harbhajan Singh, incharge Mundian police post, said that the MLA wasn’t inside his vehicle and his staff was going to Chandigarh. On the way, the speeding vehicle rammed into motorbike and the man died on the spot.

An FIR against Surinder Singh alias Chhinda was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Jamalpur police station.

Bhajan Pal is survived by his wife and a son.

