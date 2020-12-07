Bengaluru: Congress MLC’s son arrested for assaulting police in drunken state

Police said that Mange Ram died in 2015 and his son Sachin was arrested earlier this month.

Karnataka Congress MLC Naseer Ahmad’s son Fayaz was arrested on charges of assaulting Bengaluru police personnel late on Sunday night.

Police alleged that Fayaz was in a drunken state when he got into an argument with the police and assaulted a head constable on duty. Along with Fayaz, two others have also been arrested in the case, police said.

The incident took place around 12.30 am near the Hebbal BMTC Bus stop in North Bengaluru when police personnel were checking for drunk and drive cases. Fayaz and his friends were allegedly speeding before police stopped their car. According to police, Fayaz and his two friends attacked police for questioning them. The incident took place in Amruthahalli police station jurisdiction in Bengaluru.

DCP (North East) Bengaluru CK Baba said, “Three persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking police personnel near Hebbal flyover last night and we are investigating.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.