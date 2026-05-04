Kerala polls: Fathima Thahiliya fought for gender parity in IUML. Now, she is its 1st woman MLA after breaching CPM bastion

Among 27 candidates fielded by the IUML, she was one of the two women candidates. (Photo Credits: Instagram/fathimathahiliya/enhanced using AI)

The Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML’s) Fathima Thahiliya has scripted history on Monday, becoming the party’s first woman legislator and emerging as a giant killer, defeating Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener T P Ramakrishnan in the CPI(M) stronghold of Perambra in Kozhikode district.

A lawyer by profession and a councillor in the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, Thahiliya’s victory came in a seat that the CPI(M) has been consistently winning since 1980.

During the run-up to the election, the United Democratic Front (UDF) — Kerala’s Opposition alliance comprising the Congress, the IUML, and other small constituents — had complained to the Election Commission, alleging that the LDF had been unleashing a communal campaign against Thahiliya.