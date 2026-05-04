Kerala polls: Fathima Thahiliya fought for gender parity in IUML. Now, she is its 1st woman MLA after breaching CPM bastion

The Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML’s) Fathima Thahiliya has scripted history on Monday, becoming the party’s first woman legislator and emerging as a giant killer, defeating Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener T P Ramakrishnan in the CPI(M) stronghold of Perambra in Kozhikode district.
A lawyer by profession and a councillor in the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, Thahiliya’s victory came in a seat that the CPI(M) has been consistently winning since 1980.
During the run-up to the election, the United Democratic Front (UDF) — Kerala’s Opposition alliance comprising the Congress, the IUML, and other small constituents — had complained to the Election Commission, alleging that the LDF had been unleashing a communal campaign against Thahiliya.
Among 27 candidates fielded by the IUML, she was one of the two women candidates. In Kerala’s election history, before this time, the IUML had only ever fielded two other women candidates, and neither of them won.
Thahiliya rose to prominence in the IUML in 2022, seeking gender justice within the party.
Known as a reformist voice in the IUML, she was the founding state president of Haritha — the women’s wing of the Muslim Students Federation. Established in 2012, Haritha created a platform for women supporters of the IUML on college campuses. Under her leadership, Haritha played a key role in expanding the MSF’s influence across campuses.
Thahliya’s political journey took another turn when Haritha leaders raised allegations of sexual harassment against senior MSF figures. When the party leadership allegedly attempted to suppress the issue, she chose to speak out, leading to her removal as MSF national vice-president and the eventual disbanding of Haritha. She was of the view that it was not about challenging authority in the party, but about ensuring dignity and space for women within politics.
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Thahliya represents a new kind of political figure in Kerala — young, articulate, and unafraid to challenge both opponents and those within her own party. Her journey also signals a broader shift in the IUML, with questions of gender, women’s representation, and internal democracy gaining traction in the party’s political discourse.
Thahiliya is presently the secretary of the Muslim Youth League, the youth wing of the IUML.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More