Father watches helplessly, son dies in government ambulance after oxygen runs out

Officials said the inquiry would examine not only the medical treatment provided to the patient but also the maintenance, functioning and operational protocols of the 108 ambulance service, including whether mandatory checks of oxygen cylinders were carried out before the ambulance was dispatched.

A father watched helplessly as his 21-year-old son gasped for breath and died in his lap after the oxygen supply in the government ambulance transporting him to a hospital allegedly ran out midway in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district. The death has triggered allegations of gross negligence, with the district administration ordering a four-member inquiry.

The deceased, Ajit Baraiya, a resident of Sunhera Mal village under Bamhani police station limits, had been suffering from chronic kidney disease and was undergoing regular dialysis at Mandla District Hospital.

According to his family, Ajit’s condition deteriorated on July 27, following which he was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Bamhani. Doctors there reportedly placed him on oxygen support before referring him to Mandla District Hospital for advanced treatment.