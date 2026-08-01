Father watches helplessly, son dies in government ambulance after oxygen runs out

Incident from Madhya Pradesh; Collector orders four-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalAug 1, 2026 06:50 AM IST
son dies in government ambulance after oxygen runs out, boy dies in ambulance after oxygen runs out, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh government, Indian express news, current affairsOfficials said the inquiry would examine not only the medical treatment provided to the patient but also the maintenance, functioning and operational protocols of the 108 ambulance service, including whether mandatory checks of oxygen cylinders were carried out before the ambulance was dispatched.
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A father watched helplessly as his 21-year-old son gasped for breath and died in his lap after the oxygen supply in the government ambulance transporting him to a hospital allegedly ran out midway in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district. The death has triggered allegations of gross negligence, with the district administration ordering a four-member inquiry.

The deceased, Ajit Baraiya, a resident of Sunhera Mal village under Bamhani police station limits, had been suffering from chronic kidney disease and was undergoing regular dialysis at Mandla District Hospital.

According to his family, Ajit’s condition deteriorated on July 27, following which he was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Bamhani. Doctors there reportedly placed him on oxygen support before referring him to Mandla District Hospital for advanced treatment.

His family alleges that the 108 ambulance arrived nearly an hour after it was called, despite repeated requests stressing the patient’s critical condition and need for oxygen support. They further claim that although the ambulance initially had oxygen, the cylinder was exhausted during the journey, leaving Ajit gasping for breath before he died in his father’s lap.

Speaking after the incident, Ajit’s father broke down while recounting his son’s final moments.

“My son struggled for every breath until we reached Mandla and then died. If oxygen had been available, my son would still be alive. The ambulance came almost an hour after we called. I kept telling them he urgently needed oxygen. I was even ready to arrange an oxygen cylinder from Bamhani myself,” he said.

The family has also alleged that despite Ajit’s worsening condition, their request to reschedule his dialysis was not accommodated. They claim precious time was lost before he was finally referred to the district hospital.

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Mandla Collector Rahul Namdev ordered a four-member inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. Calling the incident unfortunate, the Collector said the committee, comprising doctors and a revenue department officer, had been instructed to submit its findings at the earliest.

“There are government guidelines governing the operation of Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances. We are examining whether all prescribed procedures were followed. If any violation of protocol or negligence is established, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” Namdev said.

Officials said the inquiry would examine not only the medical treatment provided to the patient but also the maintenance, functioning and operational protocols of the 108 ambulance service, including whether mandatory checks of oxygen cylinders were carried out before the ambulance was dispatched.

 

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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