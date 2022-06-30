‘Father wasn’t given security, but we should’: Son of tailor killed in Udaipur

The family of Kanhaiya Lal Teli, the tailor who was hacked to death in Udaipur on June 28, has demanded police security.

“We have demanded security. My father was not provided security but we should be provided. We have been assured of the same,” Yash Teli, Kanhaiya Lal’s son said on Thursday. Yash, 20, also said the accused “should not be given anything less than a death sentence.”

Yash’s statement came the day his family was visited by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. After the meeting, Gehlot told mediapersons, “The National Investigation Agency (NIA) should take up this case in a fast track court. The charge sheet should be filed as soon as possible so that punishment can be awarded. The way the incident has happened, it has shaken the country. The accused were caught and the police and Special Operations Group (SOG) did a good job.”

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death inside his shop on June 28 by two men, allegedly for a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The FIR in the case was filed by Yash, who runs a separate shop in Udaipur’s Hiran Magri area.

A video posted by the assailants shows Kanhaiya Lal, who ran ‘Supreme Tailors’ in Udaipur’s Hathi Pole locality, taking measurements of one of them, who later identified himself as Riyaz. Moments later, the man is seen attacking the tailor on his neck with a cleaver even as the victim asks, “Kya hua? Batao toh sahi (What happened? Tell me).”

Probe so far has found that the other assailant, Ghouse Mohammad, had visited Karachi in 2014 and was linked to Da’wat-e-Islami (DeI), the a Sunni Barelvi proselytising group founded in Pakistan.