Father rapes minor daughter, chains her in Rajasthan

Rajasthan police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly raping his minor daughter and tying her with chains to prevent her from escaping. According to the police, the girl somehow escaped and reached the family of her maternal uncle, who filed a complaint.

The father raped her after she learnt about his extra-marital affair with one of her aunts, the police said.

“The victim, who is a minor, has accused her father who is aged between 50-55 years of rape. In her statement, the girl has said that her mother had left the father and he is in an illicit relationship with one of her aunts. The victim has said that she had come to know of this fact following which he chained her and raped her,” a senior police officer said.

“The girl escaped and went to a nearby field owned by the family of her maternal uncle. Following that she told about her ordeal to them who reached the police on Sunday,” the official added.

The police said that the FIR in the case has been lodged under sections 376DA, 342 and 323 of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

“The medical test of the victim has been done and the medical board will determine her correct age but preliminary investigation suggests that she is a minor. We are investigating the matter and a search is on to arrest the accused,” another officer said.