Father of ‘gangrape victim’ run over by truck in Kanpur: Police

The father of a 13-year-old alleged gangrape victim was killed after a truck crushed him in Kanpur Nagar on Wednesday morning. The 45-year-old man’s family has alleged that he was “killed in a conspiracy hatched by the police and the accused”. The family members also sat on the highway to protest against “police laxity”, said the police.

Ghatampur SHO Rajeev Kumar Singh said a case had been lodged against a sub-inspector posted in Kannauj district and three unidentified persons. The sub-inspector is the father of two of the accused who allegedly gangraped the minor girl on Monday evening.

While the sub-inspector’s sons are absconding, a third accused has been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape. All three are in their early twenties and are from the victim’s village.

“A case has been lodged with regard to the death of the girl’s father. It was lodged based on the complaint given by the family,” said Kanpur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Preetinder Singh. The case has been lodged under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

According to DIG Singh, following the alleged gangrape the girl and her father had gone to a Community Health Centre, where they were waiting for the paperwork and other formalities to get over.

“A medical examination of the girl was conducted at the Kanshiram hospital. Another test was awaited, and the health centre was a transit point for them as the girl was supposed to be referred from there. The accident happened this morning and the father died while undergoing treatment,” said the DIG.

“We have lodged a case into the accident as well and our teams are working to crack both the cases very soon,” Singh added.

The girl’s grandfather told reporters, “They [the accused] picked up my granddaughter and raped her. My son was in Ghatampur, and policemen got him killed.”

The girl’s aunt also accused inaction and apathy on part of the police and the district administration. “They raped her and bribed the doctors to forge the medical examination reports… How could this happen to my brother in the presence of the police and the administration? He was murdered. What was the administration doing… This has all been done by the administration.”

The DIG said the family’s allegations would be probed and police would soon reveal the details of the case. Singh said prima facie the man’s death seems accidental. “We have questioned several people near the accident spot. According to eyewitnesses, the father met with the accident while crossing the road. It does not seem like a case of a vehicle intentionally hitting him. We have detained a suspected truck driver and police officers are questioning him,” the police officer added.

A case of alleged gangrape has been lodged under IPC sections 376 D-A (punishment for gangrape on woman under 16 years of age), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and under sections of the POCSO Act.

In the complaint lodged on Tuesday, the family said the girl was gangraped when she was returning from a field after cutting grass on Monday evening. The family also claimed that the minor girl was threatened with her life if she told anyone about the incident. The accused also threatened the family and said their father was a policeman and the police would not help them, the family added.

“…we should know his father is a daroga [inspector]. They said the police will not help us, and if we complain, they will again rape our daughter in public,” reads the complaint.