Father in US emails police chief, cops reach boy’s house with cake

It was a special moment for Vatsal Sharma, a child living in Roseland Society in Pimple Saudagar, when a team of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police reached his house on Sunday evening — not for legal action, but to celebrate Vatsal’s birthday.

Vatsal’s father had gone to the USA for a business trip, but was stranded there due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He contacted Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi through email and told him he was unable to get in touch with his son on his birthday, and requested him to pass on his birthday wishes.

As per Bishnoi’s instructions, a team of Sangvi police station reached Vatsal’s residence around 7.30 pm on Sunday with a birthday cake, which was cut on the police’s vehicle. A few local residents also participated in the celebrations. Senior police inspector Dnyaneshwar Sabale described the experience as emotional, and said the police cares for its citizens.

Cops help deliver medicines to cancer patient

Pune: Officials of Pune City Police said they helped deliver medicines to a retired army officer suffering from cancer, as he was unable to get them himself due to the lockdown. According to the police, R K Sinha, a resident of Manjari area, contacted senior police inspector Ramesh Sathe of Hadapsar police station on Sunday. Sinha sought help in getting his medicines, and said he was suffering from cancer and could not move out due to the lockdown. A police team, on reaching out to Sinha, were told the medicines required were only available at the Central Government Health Scheme near Swargate, and cost Rs 6 lakh. When they contacted the centre, police were told the medicines can only be handed over to the patient. The team then requested doctors to cooperate, considering the lockdown situation, following which they were asked to get a permission letter signed by Sinha. Once this process was done, the medicines were given to Sinha at his residence, stated a press release issued today.

