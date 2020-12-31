scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Father-in-law killed her, got body dumped in sack: Mumbai Police

According to the police officials, the deceased has been identified as Nandini Rai, who lived with her husband's family.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | December 31, 2020 3:28:12 am

Six days after the body of a 22-year-old woman was found stuffed in a gunny bag at Aksa beach in Mumbai, the police have arrested three persons, including her father-in-law, for allegedly smothering her to death.

According to the police officials, the deceased has been identified as Nandini Rai, who lived with her husband’s family.

Police said Nandini’s father-in-law Kamal was against the wedding. “Kamal was unhappy as she was not from the same caste,” said an investigator.

Nandani Rai

Kamal conspired to kill her and involved two auto rickshaw drivers — Krishna Singh and Pradeep Gupta — who allegedly worked under him, an officer said. “The two were also present in the house when Kamal smothered her to death on December 9,” said an officer.

Using a woolen blanket and a gunny sack, the three wrapped dumped the body in a gutter. As the bag reached Aksa beach after 15 days, her body was found by locals on December 24.

The body was identified with the help of her clothes and a tattoo on her left arm.

During the course of investigation, the prime suspect was her father-in-law who left for his native place days after she went missing. “We smooth-talked him into coming to Mumbai after which during interrogation, he confessed…,” said an officer.

