Father held for killing daughter over affair in Muzaffarnagar: Cops

Police on Friday arrested a resident of Tevra village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar for allegedly killing his daughter almost a month back. On June 2, Maqsood, 52, strangulated his daughter, Sakira, 19, and then dumped the body in a pit inside the house as he didn’t approve of her relationship with a youth from the same village, the police said.

Maqsood has 11 children of which the deceased was his second child. Sakira was in a relationship with Munasib, 24, for almost two years. The families were not on good terms as Munasib’s father, Usman, allegedly killed Maqsood’s elder brother around four years ago. Usman was arrested in connection with the crime and is currently out on bail, Jitendra Kumar, in charge of Kakrauli police station, said.

“The family members knew about the murder. They sat on the crime and didn’t inform anybody. The neighbours, however, grew suspicious after the girl disappeared. When they failed to get any convincing answer from the family, they informed the police on Friday. They also complained about a stench coming out of the house,” Kumar said. Munasib, however, did not inform anybody after the girl went missing, he added.

“On being questioned, Maqsood admitted to dumping the body inside the house. We have recovered her remains from the spot. He has been arrested and sent to jail,” said Kumar.

