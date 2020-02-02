Fatehgarh Hostage Crisis: Police to finance dead couple’s 2-yr-old child’s education, says I-G

“We will finance her education even if the girl is adopted through the proper procedure… We want the girl to become an IPS officer and we will provide her all the resources and opportunities,” IG Agarwal told The Indian Express. (File/Express photo: Avaneesh Mishra) “We will finance her education even if the girl is adopted through the proper procedure… We want the girl to become an IPS officer and we will provide her all the resources and opportunities,” IG Agarwal told The Indian Express. (File/Express photo: Avaneesh Mishra)

Inspector General of Police (Kanpur Range) Mohit Agarwal on Saturday said that police department will bear the educational expenses of the two-year-old daughter of Subhash Batham, who had taken 23 children hostage and was shot dead during the police operation on Thursday night.

The child’s mother, Ruby, was also killed after she was assaulted by a mob of villagers. The two-year-old daughter, who was present in the house when the police broke in to rescue the 23 children held hostage, is currently being taken care of by a woman constable at the local police station.

“We have decided that the police department will take care of the expenses of the child’s education. We will finance her education even if the girl is adopted through the proper procedure… We want the girl to become an IPS officer and we will provide her all the resources and opportunities,” IG Agarwal told The Indian Express.

SHO of Mohammadabad Police Station, Rakesh Kumar, said that the child was doing well and bore no injuries. “After the child was rescued, she was given to a woman police constable who is taking care of her at Mohammadabad police station… We have even contacted her grandmother (Subhash’s mother), but she has not yet responded,” he said.

