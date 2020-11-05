Fast-track trials against lawmakers in public interest: Amicus Curiae to SC

The Amicus Curiae also flagged the insufficient number of special courts to hear the cases.

The Amicus Curiae in the plea for fast-tracking of trials against legislators told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that cases of sitting MPs and MLAs must be given priority over former legislators in public interest so that those found guilty do not get to make laws for the people.

Senior Advocate Vijay Hansaria, who is assisting the court, told a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana that some of the sitting legislators with pending cases against them are making laws.

“There is public interest involved here…Some of them are ministers,” he said.

He also suggested that judicial officers appointed to try criminal cases against MPs and MLAs must remain in the post for at least two years so that they can decide the matters.

Hansaria said he had requested that state governments appoint nodal prosecution officers for special courts set up to try these cases who will be responsible for proceedings such as summons etc.

