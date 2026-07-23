Fast-track trial for NEET leak cases at four High Courts: Arjun Ram Meghwal

The Union law and justice minister's announcement followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's X post saying that the government would set up the fast-track courts to handle cases related to question paper leaks.

Written by: Damini Nath
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 03:33 PM IST
Fast-track courts for NEET paper leak arjun ram meghwalUnion Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the government had taken note of NEET exam leak cases ongoing at the Bombay, Delhi, Calcutta, and Madhya Pradesh High Courts. (Photo: Screengrab from YouTube/SansadTV)
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Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday that the government would set up fast-track courts to conduct trials of examination paper leak cases starting with the High Courts of Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta, and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the minister said, “We have taken note of NEET exam leak cases ongoing at the Bombay, Delhi, Calcutta, and Madhya Pradesh High Courts. We are setting up fast-track courts at these four courts for speedy trials. In the future, we will do so if any such cases arise.”

He said instructions are being issued to that effect.

Also Read | Replace NTA, hold exam under judicial supervision: Key demands of medical body in Supreme Court post NEET paper leak

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government would set up the fast-track courts, even as protesters in Delhi continued to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the leak of the NEET-UG exam paper in May.

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Damini Nath
Damini Nath
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Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission. Expertise Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats: Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues. Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections. Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production. Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included: Culture Social Justice Housing and Urban Affairs The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus). Trustworthiness Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More

 

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