Fast-track trial for NEET leak cases at four High Courts: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the government had taken note of NEET exam leak cases ongoing at the Bombay, Delhi, Calcutta, and Madhya Pradesh High Courts. (Photo: Screengrab from YouTube/SansadTV)

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday that the government would set up fast-track courts to conduct trials of examination paper leak cases starting with the High Courts of Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta, and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the minister said, “We have taken note of NEET exam leak cases ongoing at the Bombay, Delhi, Calcutta, and Madhya Pradesh High Courts. We are setting up fast-track courts at these four courts for speedy trials. In the future, we will do so if any such cases arise.”

He said instructions are being issued to that effect.