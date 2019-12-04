Fast track set up to hear Hyderabad veterinarian gangrape case

A case was registered and a chargesheet was filed within 72 hours. A case was registered and a chargesheet was filed within 72 hours.

A fast track court has been set up on the orders of Telangana government to try the four men accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinarian.

The court of First Additional District and Sessions Judge in Mahabubnagar district will hear the case.

The charred body of the 25-year-old woman veterinarian was found under a culvert at Shadnagar on November 28 morning, a day after she went missing. The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

They are under judicial custody and lodged in high security cells at Cherlapally Central Prison. The incident led to a nation-wide public outrage with protests demanding death penalty for the four.

with PTI inputs

